Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) & Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Head to Head Comparison

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Limelight Networks and Artelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.49 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -30.14 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Artelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -8.00% -10.02% -7.94% Artelo Biosciences N/A -153.98% -111.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Limelight Networks and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 847.87%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Artelo Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

