Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.90.

NYSE LNC traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

