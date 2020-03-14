Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 774.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

LMT stock traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

