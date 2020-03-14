Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $17.21 on Friday, reaching $328.59. 3,841,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

