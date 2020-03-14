Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,700.00 in Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,743,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,302.30.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 25,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 60,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,700.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 8,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$320.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 850,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

Shares of LMR stock remained flat at $C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 315,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,869. Lomiko Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.