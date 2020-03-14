Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 222,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. Insiders acquired a total of 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104 over the last ninety days. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

