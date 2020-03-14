LTO Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 57.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,396,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,538,764 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

