Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Up 92.9% in February

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Luby’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Luby's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 1,093.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $39.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.