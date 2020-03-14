LUNA (LUNA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, KuCoin and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.02229575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00198810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00111672 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GOPAX, GDAC, Bittrex, KuCoin, Upbit and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

