Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of LDL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,974. Lydall has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 714,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 192,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

