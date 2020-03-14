Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of LDL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,974. Lydall has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
