LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,462,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,621,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

