Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $190.00

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $190.00 and last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 10860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.01.

MSG has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.17.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.76.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile (NYSE:MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.