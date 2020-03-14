Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

MANH traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 725,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $90.46.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

