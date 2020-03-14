ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.93

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.93 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 16014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,068 shares of company stock worth $2,103,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $85,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

