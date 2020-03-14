Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report sales of $29.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.71 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $28.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $132.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.52 billion to $143.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.53 billion to $148.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 17,629,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

