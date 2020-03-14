Maureen Breakiron-Evans Purchases 5,950 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CUB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 359,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

