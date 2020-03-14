Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 199869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,279 shares of company stock valued at $12,650,435.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,524,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Medallia by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 337,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 222,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

