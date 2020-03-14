Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 199869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $973,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,876,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,922,512.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $230,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,279 shares of company stock valued at $12,650,435 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

