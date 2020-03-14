MenaPay (MPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $96,201.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $450,876.61 and approximately $96,201.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.02241106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00198257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00111728 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,148,401 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

