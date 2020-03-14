Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. 11,013,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,243. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

