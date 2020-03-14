Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,033 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 896,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,895 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 258,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,974,000 after buying an additional 446,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 29,175,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.