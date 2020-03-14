Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,280 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $59,030,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Danaher by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,115. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

