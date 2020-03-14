Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,407 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,854 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,219,300 shares of company stock worth $30,556,784 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $15.52. 21,835,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,591. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

