Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,317,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

