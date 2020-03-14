Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.57 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 53,838,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,830,804. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

