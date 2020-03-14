Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.44 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,341. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $118.04 and a one year high of $149.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

