Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $13.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,564,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,438. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $725.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.82.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.