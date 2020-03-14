Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.75 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 90,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 678,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $134,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. 8,040,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

