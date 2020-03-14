Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 78,324,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,462,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.