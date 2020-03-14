Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3,545.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after buying an additional 1,251,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 16,297,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

