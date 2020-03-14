Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,700,000 after acquiring an additional 847,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. 13,456,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

