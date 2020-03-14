Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $12.11 on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,006,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.