Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 319 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $85.37. 21,854,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

