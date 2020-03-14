Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,593 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 639,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

