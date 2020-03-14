Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,015 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,227,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after buying an additional 263,130 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,830,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after buying an additional 128,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,208,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,870. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.