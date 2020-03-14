Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 885 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,509,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,207,000 after buying an additional 57,166 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 468,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,045,000 after buying an additional 691,144 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. 14,315,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.