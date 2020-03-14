Metal (MTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Metal has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $2.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, IDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00030618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Cryptopia and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

