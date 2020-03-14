Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. 13,263,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Metlife by 827.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 43.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 139.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.