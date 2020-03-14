Michael David Borden Sells 50,000 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,449,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,380,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,945,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Switch by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

