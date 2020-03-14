Michael P. Maraist Buys 5,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.