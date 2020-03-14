Michelle Zatlyn Sells 28,300 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $526,097.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $578,169.00.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,832. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -26.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $60,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $14,649,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

