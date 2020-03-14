Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,796 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.05.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,222. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.