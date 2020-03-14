Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the February 13th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MCEP stock remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 428,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,090. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.