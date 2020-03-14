Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the February 13th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCEP stock remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 428,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,090. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28). Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.