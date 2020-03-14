Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.0080

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market capitalization of $67,656.05 and $246.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,405,112 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

