Mixin (XIN) Price Down 26.8% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $182.78 or 0.03379778 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $89.55 million and approximately $31.87 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003880 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,925 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

