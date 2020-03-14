MobileGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.85 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MobileGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, DigiFinex and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $409,778.11 and approximately $6.85 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, BitForex, DigiFinex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

