Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TAP traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 4,315,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.