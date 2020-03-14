Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stake Cut by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $369,438.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

