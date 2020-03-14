Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $181,438.83 and $115.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,521,180 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

