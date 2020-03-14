Morgan Stanley Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $149.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. 361,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,508. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.